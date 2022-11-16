A Hindley man has been jailed for over seven years for the kidnap and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl

Michael Owen of Bridgewater Street in Hindley, was today jailed for seven years and six months at Manchester Crown Court, for the kidnap and assault of a 16-year-old girl.

The court heard how Owen, who had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing, had seen the intoxicated teenager outside a nightclub in Leigh at 05.00 on 13 March 2022. He had approached her and helped her to her feet, under the premise that he was looking out for her.

He had then helped her into a taxi, telling the driver to drop them off at his home on Bridgewater Street. Once there, the girl reported she remembered waking up in Owen’s bed partially clothed and screaming to go home but was told by Owen that he was just looking after her.

Giving evidence to the court via video link, she reported that her memory was very patchy and next remembered someone banging on Owen’s front door. This was her father, who had obtained the address from the taxi driver, who had answered the phone the youngster had dropped in his taxi, when her father had rung it.

The court heard how Owen had called 999 to report someone banging on his front door, at the same time the father was ringing the police to report his daughter was being kept against her will.

When police attended a few minutes later and the circumstances were determined, Owen was immediately arrested and taken into custody for questioning. The youngster was taken to hospital for examination.

Jailing Owen for seven-and-a-half years behind bars, the Judge also deemed him to be a dangerous offender and handed down an extended licence period of 4 years, with a lifetime restraining order against the victim. He was additionally subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), with the conditions to be agreed by the prosecution, defence and probation at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Chris Preston from Wigan CID said: “We are very pleased with today’s result. Owen is a dangerous individual who preyed on this young girl for his own use, under the guise of being helpful and looking out for her.

“We are extremely grateful to the victim and her family, for the support they have given GMP throughout this investigation, which has led to this successful conviction.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, to dial 999 and speak to one of our team. We will listen to you and we will do everything we can to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.