A Hotel Guest Was Arrested After Yelling Homophobic Slurs At Staff
Police were called to a disturbance at a hotel in Maid Marian Way, Nottingham, shortly after 7pm on Monday (19 December).

Upon arrival, they came across an intoxicated man who was shouting abuse at staff.

It was alleged the suspect repeatedly used homophobic language and he was therefore arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence.

The 38-year-old man then subjected the arresting officers to similar abuse as they placed him in handcuffs and took him into custody.

Sergeant Paul Whitehead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It simply shouldn’t be considered part of anyone’s job to be abused at work.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated and Nottinghamshire Police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of hate crime.

“We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and will always take robust action against anyone who engages in such abhorrent behaviour.”

