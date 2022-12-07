A house burglar who tried to evade police by changing his clothes following a foot chase will be spending his Christmas behind bars

Nathan Rickett stole a television and a set of keys after breaking into an address in Longmead Drive, Bestwood, while the victim was in hospital on 16 May 2022.

When the 35-year-old was later spotted by cops in the Sneinton area of Nottingham he ran off and then entered a property where he changed clothing items.

However officers who were quick on his tail were not to be fooled and Rickett was arrested.

Further inquiries revealed Rickett, of Nottingham, had tried to sell the stolen television at a city centre pawnbrokers but it was broken so he left it there.

Following a detailed investigation, which included CCTV, forensic and phone work, Rickett was subsequently charged and he went on to plead guilty to a charge of burglary.

He was jailed for three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 1 December 2022.

Detective Constable Tim Townsend, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Rickett is a prolific offender who posed a serious risk to the public so I’m pleased he has now been removed from the streets.

“A lot of legwork went into the investigation, including trawling through CCTV footage from multiple sites, which went towards securing his conviction.

“Stamping out burglaries before they happen in our communities is one of our key priorities as a force, as we know how important it is for people to feel safe within their own homes.

“Burglary is a hugely emotive and intrusive crime that can leave an indelible mark on people. No-one should ever feel unsafe within the walls of their own home.

“We have a duty of care to protect the general public and prevent crime and that’s why we will continue to do everything in our powers to prevent and detect these types of crimes, proactively investigate reports and pursue individuals believed to be responsible for these sort of upsetting crimes and bring them to justice.”