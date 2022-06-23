The detached house’s roof is on fire.

Clive Robinson, the station commander on the scene, stated: “Crews are working extremely hard to put out this massive fire and are expected to remain on the scene for some time.

The fire is producing a lot of smoke, so people in the surrounding area should keep their windows and doors closed.”

Between Rushmore Hill and Hewitts roundabout, the A21 is currently closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as much as possible.

At 2.17 a.m., the Brigade was called. Firefighters from Orpington, Biggin Hill, Bromley, and other nearby stations are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.