A house fire on Arnold Road in Tottenham was tackled by six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters

The fire destroyed nearly half of the first floor and a portion of the loft of a two-story terraced house. There have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

Seven calls about the fire were received by the Brigade’s 999 Control Officers. The Fire Department was called at 5.28 p.m., and the fire was out by 6.37 p.m. Firefighters from Tottenham, Walthamstow, Holloway, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.