Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A house fire on Arnold Road in Tottenham was tackled by six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The fire destroyed nearly half of the first floor and a portion of the loft of a two-story terraced house. There have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

Seven calls about the fire were received by the Brigade’s 999 Control Officers. The Fire Department was called at 5.28 p.m., and the fire was out by 6.37 p.m. Firefighters from Tottenham, Walthamstow, Holloway, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced for three exposure...

A man has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility...

A serving Met officer has been found guilty...

Police test phone that converts to gun to...

A bogus charity collector who violently robbed a...

A major change in the weather is underway...

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering...

Three men have been jailed for torturing a...

Witnesses are sought after a boy reported being...

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More