Bromford has approximately 40,000 homes in the area, but its chief information officer stated that there was no evidence that the hackers were successful.

The housing association announced earlier this week that it had shut down its systems as a precaution.

“Returning to normal can only happen when we know our systems are safe,” said the CEO.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the organisation serves approximately 90,000 people.

“As a precaution, we have shut down all of our technology,” said chief information officer Dan Gooddsall. “This includes the systems that tell us which appointments we have, the systems we use to communicate with customers, and the systems we use to interact with our suppliers.”

This means that we are only accepting emergency calls on the main Bromford number, but you can still make payments through our automated phone line.”

You can also reach out to your local coach by phone or text.

“We understand how inconvenient this must be, and we apologise for missed appointments and our limited service,” he added.

On Thursday, Bromford’s CEO, Robert Nettleton, provided an update to reassure customers that there was no evidence of a data breach.

“We are now working to return to normal in a safe and controlled manner,” he said, thanking all customers, suppliers, and partners for their patience and understanding.

“Please keep in mind that all of our neighbourhood coaches, income colleagues, and support workers are here to assist and collaborate with you,” he added.

Gloucester City Council faced months of service disruption after being targeted by Russian-linked hackers.

The cyber attack cost the taxpayer millions of pounds, and some of its services have yet to be fully restored.