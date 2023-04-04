Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A husband and wife from Hertfordshire who tried to smuggle more than £200,000 out of the UK during the height of the Covid lockdown have been convicted of money laundering

Ardian Sharra, aged 51, and Valbona Laloshi, aged 41, from Tring were investigated by the National Crime Agency after their Mercedes car was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone, Kent, in May 2020.

The couple were travelling with their three children and said they were on their way to visit relatives in Brescia, Italy.

They initially declared to officers that they had five thousand pounds with them, which they claimed was to pay for dental treatment while in Italy.

However, a full search of their vehicle by Border Force led to the recovery of a further £14,000 from Laloshi’s handbag and more than £200,000 hidden in a rucksack and suitcase in the car boot.

NCA investigators carried out a search of the couple’s home, where they found numerous documents detailing dozens of large cash deposits into bank accounts operated by the pair.

Further financial enquiries identified that Sharra and Laloshi had deposited more than £110,000 into their accounts in the preceding year, more than five times their legitimately declared income for the same period. There were also numerous unexplained transfers from overseas banks.

Sharra had purchased the Mercedes for £11,000, and paid in cash just two months before.

The couple were charged with money laundering offences, which they both initially denied.

On Monday 3rd April, mid-way through their trial at Canterbury Crown Court, they changed their pleas to guilty.

Sharra was given an 18 month suspended sentence and 200 hours of unpaid work, while Laloshi got a 12 month community order and 50 hours of unpaid work.

The cash will be forfeited as proceeds of crime.

