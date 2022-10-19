Jillu Nash, 43, and Louise Nash were found at their home in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.

A post-mortem examination found Louise was stabbed in the abdomen and her mother died from pressure on the neck.

Peter Nash, 46, of the same address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

A trial date for Mr Nash, who appeared in court via video link from Norwich Prison, was set for 17 April 2023 and he was not asked to enter any pleas.

Prosecutors allege Mr Nash killed his wife and their daughter between 7 and 8 September.

On Monday, he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court using a walking frame.

A plea hearing has been set for 5 January.

