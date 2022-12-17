A jail term has been imposed on a man after police seized weapons and ammunition from his home

Kent Police officers attended the home of Barney Buttifint in Lascelles Road, Dover on Monday 25 July 2022 following concerns he may have weapons beyond those authorised by a firearms licence he held.

During a search of the property, officers located a sawn-off shotgun, a .410 pistol and amounts of ammunition beyond that which Buttifint was allowed to hold under the terms of his firearms licence. These were among legally held weapons and air rifles.

Buttifint was arrested the same day and later charged with possessing a firearm without a firearm certificate, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition in quantities in excess of those authorised in a firearm certificate.

The 36-year-old was jailed for five years and 10 months at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 14 December 2022 after admitting those offences at a previous hearing.

Detective Constable Max Pegler, of Folkestone Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘To keep the public safe, it is essential that firearms are held in accordance with a licence and stored safely, where they cannot cause harm or be used for criminal purposes.

‘The possession of the illegal-held weapons in this case, and the way in which they were stored in Buttifint’s property, was clearly in breach of the rules.

‘Kent Police was quick to arrest and charge this man and I hope the sentence he has received sends out a message to anyone in possession of, or thinking of obtaining, such weapons.’