Stephen Parfitt admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the October incident last year.

The 45-year-old, formerly of Ringold Avenue in Ramsgate, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Canterbury Crown Court.

The victim, who Parfitt knew, was sleeping in a house in the Newington area in the early hours of Saturday 16 October 2021 when Parfitt gained entry.

Parfitt assaulted the victim with a craft knife, causing serious injuries.

A friend drove the victim to the hospital, and medical personnel notified a Kent Police officer who was there for other reasons.

Parfitt was quickly identified as the suspect, and he was apprehended on the afternoon of Sunday, October 17th.

The weapon was recovered from the scene, as were the clothes that the victim and a witness said Parfitt was wearing when he committed the crime.

Parfitt was charged on Monday, October 18, and admitted his guilt in court on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

During his sentencing, he also received a 15-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

‘Parfitt attacked his victim as he lay asleep on a couch, completely unable to defend himself,’ said Detective Constable Paul Rigden of Kent Police.

‘The injuries he inflicted will follow the victim for the rest of his life.’ I hope the sentence imposed by the court provides the victim with closure and allows him to move on from this heinous attack.’