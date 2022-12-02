A jail term has been imposed on a man who was arrested while trying to leave the country with a large amount of cash and false documents

Dorjan Stafa, 36, was arrested at the Channel Tunnel terminal near Folkestone in May 2019 after officers from Kent Police’s Frontier Operations Department became suspicious of his behaviour.

The Mercedes he was driving was searched and officers found around £8,800 in cash, two new iPhones and identity documents in the names of other people.

Stafa was unable to properly account for how he came by the money and an investigation found evidence he was working for a group that supplied false documents.

He was charged with and later admitted to conspiring to facilitate a breach of UK immigration law.

On Wednesday 30 November 2022, Stafa, of Ramsay Road, Forest Gate, east London, was jailed for four years and seven months at Canterbury Crown Court.

Detective Constable Alex Milward, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘The money and the documents seized from Stafa’s car would otherwise be assisting criminal networks in the UK and abroad.

‘The vigilance of our team on the UK border is part of our relentless work to disrupt these groups’ activity and protect the public.’