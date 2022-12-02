Friday, December 2, 2022
Friday, December 2, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Jail Term Has Been Imposed On A Man Who Was Arrested While Trying To Leave The Country With A Large Amount Of Cash And False Documents
Home BREAKING A jail term has been imposed on a man who was arrested while trying to leave the country with a large amount of cash and false documents

A jail term has been imposed on a man who was arrested while trying to leave the country with a large amount of cash and false documents

by @uknip247

Dorjan Stafa, 36, was arrested at the Channel Tunnel terminal near Folkestone in May 2019 after officers from Kent Police’s Frontier Operations Department became suspicious of his behaviour.

The Mercedes he was driving was searched and officers found around £8,800 in cash, two new iPhones and identity documents in the names of other people.

A Jail Term Has Been Imposed On A Man Who Was Arrested While Trying To Leave The Country With A Large Amount Of Cash And False Documents

A Jail Term Has Been Imposed On A Man Who Was Arrested While Trying To Leave The Country With A Large Amount Of Cash And False Documents

Stafa was unable to properly account for how he came by the money and an investigation found evidence he was working for a group that supplied false documents.

He was charged with and later admitted to conspiring to facilitate a breach of UK immigration law.

On Wednesday 30 November 2022, Stafa, of Ramsay Road, Forest Gate, east London, was jailed for four years and seven months at Canterbury Crown Court.

Detective Constable Alex Milward, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘The money and the documents seized from Stafa’s car would otherwise be assisting criminal networks in the UK and abroad.

‘The vigilance of our team on the UK border is part of our relentless work to disrupt these groups’ activity and protect the public.’

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services have called Mulberry Academy Shoreditch after suspected “acid attack”

Man sentenced to 19 years for historic abuse

Sunny Reeve is wanted in connection to a recall to prison

A child has become the third person to die in the last...

According to data from The Office of National Statistics (ONS), the average...

Operation targeting drink and drug drivers over the festive period begins

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries after a report an 11-year-old girl...

A person has died after being hit by a train at Turnham...

A Melksham woman has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty...

Detectives are issuing an image of a man they would like to...

A teenager has been jailed for a knife robbery of a young...

A new way to diagnose Endometriosisis is being launched today and its...