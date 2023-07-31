Weather where you are

Sponsored by

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A jailed fraudster who bought three Spanish villas after stealing from the taxpayer must pay £1.2 million back or face another seven years in jail

A jailed fraudster who bought three Spanish villas after stealing from the taxpayer must pay £1.2 million back or face another seven years in jail

by uknip247
A jailed fraudster who bought three Spanish villas after stealing from the taxpayer must pay £1.2 million back or face another seven years in jail

Graham Drury, 71, formerly of Strathalyn, Rossett, Wrexham, was jailed for five-and-a-half years in 2021 after submitting fraudulent VAT returns to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

At a hearing in Mold Crown Court on Friday (28 July 2023), Drury was told to pay a £1.2m confiscation order within three months or have seven years added to his prison sentence.

Debbie Porter, Operational Lead, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said:

“Drury stole almost £2m of taxpayers’ money to fund a lavish lifestyle, which included Spanish villas, a luxury car and Rolex watches.

“He’s already paying the price for his crimes in jail and now must sell his assets or face even longer without his freedom. If he fails to pay the full order, he will still owe the money due after he is released.

“HMRC will always seek to recover stolen money and if you know of anyone who is committing tax fraud, you can report them to HMRC on gov.uk.”

Drury, using his company, Drury Machine Sales Ltd, was claiming fraudulent VAT repayments from HMRC on machinery that was never purchased.

He used stolen money to buy several properties; one in the UK and three villas in Spain which he regularly visited on holiday. Other assets included a BMW X6, two Rolex watches and £100,000 in a bank account. HMRC restrained the three villas, two watches and the £100,000. If Drury fails to pay his confiscation order, these assets will be disposed of and the proceeds transferred into the public purse.

Drury was arrested on 13 January 2019 and subsequently charged with VAT fraud totalling £1,887,010. He pleaded guilty to VAT fraud at Mold Crown Court on 2 August 2021 and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years behind bars the following day.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Road Rage Shooting Leaves Two Injured on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Art of Hospitality: An Exploration of Hotels in Tel Aviv

Two men have been charged following a warrant at large cannabis cultivation in Folkestone

Witnesses are being sought as part of an investigation into a disturbance in a Whitstable car park

Investigation Launched After Man Found Collapsed in Rotherham Town Centre Dies

Six Killed in Violent Clashes at Ain al-Helweh Palestinian Refugee Camp in South Lebanon

Mysterious Object Washed Up on Australian Beach Identified as Debris from Indian Rocket

Lancaster Police Release CCTV Image in Damian Jackson’s Death Investigation

Heartfelt Tributes Pour in for Polish National Mati Tabaka, Victim of Tragic Car Crash in Ashford

Neighbourhood police investigating a series of break-ins at a care centre and businesses have charged a suspect with five burglaries

South West Water Water Treatment Works in Exeter Hosts Life-Saving Joint Training Session with Fire and Rescue Teams

The tense moment armed police swoop on a dangerous criminal suspected of firearms-related offences is captured in dramatic footage to be shown on national...

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.