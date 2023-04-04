A Jet2 passenger died on board a flight from Tenerife to Manchester that was forced to make an emergency landing in Newquay

According to passengers on board, an alert was issued around three hours into the flight on Sunday night after a passenger required medical assistance.

The passenger believed to be a woman, became ill during the flight and required immediate medical attention. As the pilot attempted to land the plane, she reportedly passed out and required CPR.

After landing at Cornwall Airport Newquay, the woman was removed from the plane using a scoop stretcher. Although the nature of her illness is unknown, Jet2 has confirmed that the woman died.

Jet2 confirmed the traveller’s death in a statement issued yesterday.

‘Flight LS756 from Tenerife to Manchester was diverted yesterday evening to Cornwall Airport Newquay due to a customer requiring medical attention,’ a spokesperson said.

‘We regret to inform you that the customer has passed away. At this difficult time, our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends.

The airline also expressed gratitude to the crew and other passengers who assisted onboard the flight.

According to a passenger on the flight, there were ’emotional’ scenes on board as the crew rushed to help the woman.

According to the witness, the woman became ill a “few hours” into the flight.

‘A man was accompanying a woman to the loo. The witness recalled that she appeared to be in a bad way and in distress.

Cabin crew spoke with the couple, and at one point, “they had to lay her down in front of the doors where the seats with extra leg room are.”

The ill passenger was reportedly asked about her pain level, which the crew relayed to the captain.

The crew of the ‘Cabin had a conversation with them, and at one point they had to lay her down in front of the doors, where the seats with extra leg room are. She was being asked how much pain she was in so that the captain could be informed.

‘She appeared to take a sudden turn,’ said the witness. The cabin crew issued an announcement to any medical personnel on board. The plane then abruptly veered to the right, indicating that something had changed and that we needed to land immediately.

‘She passed out, and they had oxygen and a defibrillator on board, so they began CPR. They did this for about an hour before we arrived in Newquay.

‘When we landed, the air ambulance and another ambulance were waiting, and they quickly got the steps and transported her out of the side of the plane on a scoop stretcher.’

Other passengers, according to the traveller, were ‘visibly upset and emotional by what was going on.’

As police spoke with Jet2 staff at the scene after the plane landed, those on board said it needed to refuel.

Later, the plane took off again, landing in Manchester around 10 p.m.

More information about what happened has not yet been confirmed, but the South West Ambulance Service and Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for more information.