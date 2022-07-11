Yesterday, shortly after midday, emergency services were called to Cator Lane in Chilwell (10 July 2022).

Unfortunately, an 88-year-old woman died on the property.

Cator Lane was closed while crews dealt with the incident, but it has now reopened.

A joint fire and police investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

“These are tragic circumstances,” said Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell of Nottinghamshire Police. “My thoughts are with the woman’s family at this extremely sad and difficult time.”

“We’re keeping an open mind while we figure out what caused the fire, but there’s no indication of any suspicious circumstances right now.”