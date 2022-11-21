Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Screenshot at
Home BREAKING A judge has commended two Met detectives for their ‘painstaking and thorough investigation that led to a conviction of a man for attempted murder in Bromley

A judge has commended two Met detectives for their ‘painstaking and thorough investigation that led to a conviction of a man for attempted murder in Bromley

by @uknip247
0 comment

 

On 20 October 2020, Firad Muhammed 28 of Ellison Gardens, Ealing, travelled to an address in Chingley Close, Bromley. He knocked on the door and when the victim, a 32-year-old man, answered he fired two shots from a handgun, which hit his legs. Muhammed then fled the scene.

With no obvious motive for the shooting, Met detectives Ben Briselden and Imran Hansraj carried out extensive phone analysis.

Their enquiries identified incriminating Facebook messages between Muhammed and the victim’s wife.

The messages, many of which were flirtatious or romantic in nature, included some that revealed Muhammed expressing regret that he had come to the victim’s home address to shoot him and stating he should have done it in a different location in Bromley.

Muhammed was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He was sentenced to 28 years’ imprisonment at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 18 November after he was found guilty of both offences after a trial in July.

He must serve at least two thirds of his sentence in jail.

Detective Constable Ben Briselden, the officer in the case, said: “Muhammed travelled to the victim’s home address with the intention to kill him.

“When we started the investigation, there were no leads and we had to build the case through detailed mobile phone analysis.

“This could easily have been a murder investigation and I hope the sentence allows the victim, who has now made a full recovery, to move on with his life in the knowledge Muhammed is not going to be out of prison for a very long time.

DC Briselden and his colleague DC Imran Hansraj received commendations from the judge in the case

Judge Ian Darling said during sentencing: “In this investigation there is no doubt they (the police) started from scratch and built a case painstakingly and thoroughly.

“The investigation into the shooting was fraught with difficulty, it seems no one was keen to tell the police anything of the truth. “The Met Police had no active leads on which to investigate the shooting and were completely in the dark.

“The police set about a particularly onerous and impressive trawl through phone contacts to try and identify potential suspects. It was by its nature a slow and thankless task which thankfully and to the credit of the investigate officers finally bore fruit”

You may also like

Two people have died and two people have...

How to Write a Creative Essay at Time...

Officers investigating a serious injury collision in Christchurch...

Two men have been arrested after high value...

Have you seen missing Trung from Liphook?

Live Update: Six fire crews called to underground...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More