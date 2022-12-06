A judge said this child rapist is one of the most evil criminals he’s ever jailed

The 64-year-old raped and sexually abused five children over several decades.

He expressed no remorse as he appeared at York Crown Court, where he was brought to justice following an extensive investigation by York CID.

Phillips, of Huntington, York, and previously of Selby, was convicted after his victims summoned the strength to come forward and reveal what he had done.

He denied five rape charges, nine indecent assault charges, and charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13 and sexual activity with a child. Some of the charges covered multiple offences.

However, a jury found him guilty of all 68 offences and he was sentenced on Friday.

A judge said he was “one of the evilest defendants” he had ever encountered as Phillips was sentenced to 28 years in prison plus an extended licence period, to protect the public.

Detective Constable Alyson Thompson said after the hearing: “It’s difficult to comprehend the magnitude of Phillips’ offending and the irreparable damage he has done to his victims’ lives.

“I have nothing but praise and respect for their immense courage coming forward – it’s helped us build a case that has put an atrocious individual behind bars, potentially for the rest of his life. He will be 82 years old before he is eligible for parole.”

Det Constable Thompson urged anyone who has suffered recent or non-recent abuse to come forward and seek support.

“We have support services and specially-trained offices to help people consider their options and work through what has happened to them,” she added. “We are here to help, regardless of how long ago the offences happened.”