Sunday, March 5, 2023
A jury found a Metropolitan Police officer not guilty of sexual assault after he kissed a woman’s chest while responding to a domestic incident in Croydon, South London

PC Fabian Aguilar-Delgado, 40, denied the woman’s claims that he sexually assaulted her at her home after following her upstairs.

Aguilar-Delgado claimed his DNA was transferred to the woman’s chest after she shook or “grabbed” his hand, or when he spoke loudly and accidentally spat on her.

After the incident, the woman admitted to being sexually attracted to Aguilar-Delgado and even gave him her phone number on a brown paper envelope.

He groped her, she claimed, and she suspected he still wanted to see her. Aguilar-Delgado, on the other hand, denied any intimacy with the woman and claimed she was under the influence of alcohol when he spoke to her at her home.

Both the prosecution and the defence agreed that saliva or sweat could have been transferred if the woman touched her breast immediately after the handshake to thank him and his colleague.

Aguilar-Delgado was linked to the majority of the DNA found on a swab taken from the woman’s right nipple.

During the trial, Aguilar-Delgado testified that the woman approached him and his colleague and attempted to shake their hands. He claimed she took his hand in hers, but it wasn’t a normal handshake. Aguilar-Delgado claimed he was speaking loudly so she could understand him, and some of his spit may have landed on her as a result.

Aguilar-Delgado, who moved to the UK from Spain in 2013 and joined the Met in September 2019, denied one count of sexual assault by touching. The jury found him not guilty.

