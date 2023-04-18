Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A Just Stop Oil protester threw orange powder paint over a snooker table during a World Championship game, causing the match to be cancelled

At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by security and arrested.

They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into in civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies.

South Yorkshire Police said “Two people were detained after protesters gained entry to The Crucible earlier this evening. A 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Both are in police custody.”

