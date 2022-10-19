Morgan Trowland, 39, was one of two protesters who attached themselves to the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge masts, which are more than 200 feet (60 metres) above the River Thames.

The toll bridge connecting Essex and Kent has been closed since the pair scaled it in the early hours of Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, they arrived at the bridge on Tuesday with a “raised platform” to “allow specialists to work at height and continue meaningful engagement with two people.”

Around 5 p.m., Mr Trowland and his fellow demonstrator, Marcus, a 33-year-old teacher, issued a statement saying they were ending their protest after “successfully disrupting oil supplies to Kent and the South East for 36 hours.”

“We are stepping down now, but other supporters of Just Stop Oil will be stepping up day after day, causing disruption and putting their liberty on the line to demand that the government end new oil and gas,” the London-based couple said.

Police have now removed the activists from the bridge and arrested them.

National Highways makes the decision on “how and when to open the road,” according to Essex Police.

Protesters from Just Stop Oil scale the Dartford Crossing.

Mr Trowland told Sky News from the structure before he was brought down, “Many people will be angry about this, and I understand that anger.”

“However, at other times in history, the Suffragettes were widely despised by the majority of the population.” They engaged in far more extreme acts of disobedience for decades.

“Martin Luther King was reviled in America in the early 1960s – sometimes people despise what must follow.”

“Only direct action will now help us reach the social tipping point we so desperately need,” Marcus said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters faced similar delays on Tuesday morning after the group announced that the activists would remain on the bridge’s masts for as long as possible.

When asked if he was sorry for the disruption, Mr Trowland responded, “I know it’s awful to be disrupted and frustrating, but I would ask people disrupted by this to have a thought and empathy for the 33 million people in Pakistan this summer who have been driven out of their homes by floodwaters caused by the climate crisis, caused by our oil and gas developed here in Britain.”

“I’m not sorry for trying to protect my people’s land, I’m not sorry.”

Just Stop Oil says it will continue to engage in “nonviolent civil disobedience” throughout the autumn and winter until the government revokes newly granted oil and gas licences that it describes as “frankly a death sentence.”

Just Stop Oil protesters are back on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which connects Kent and Essex and remains closed to traffic after being scaled by two of the group’s climbers. The film will be released on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

‘We didn’t bring any ropes to bring down.’

When asked when he planned to return, Mr Trowland replied, “We’re figuring that out.”

“We didn’t bring enough ropes to come down because it would have been too heavy.”

Essex Police said officers were called shortly before 3.50 a.m. on Monday to a report of two people climbing onto the Dartford Crossing bridge.

Mr Trowland admitted that he balanced in a hammock but nearly “bottled it” at the first hurdle.

Just Stop Oil distributed a photo of stopped traffic after two of their activists scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing on Monday. The major road bridge connecting Essex and Kent has been closed by police following a report that two people “climbed onto the bridge and are currently at height.” The date of issuance is Monday, October 17, 2022.

On Monday, traffic was stopped at the Dartford Crossing.

“I almost bottled it in the first step.” “It was terrifying getting onto the cable,” he said.