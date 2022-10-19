The man was detained on 13 October 2022 at around 2.20am after he is alleged to have held a knife to a man’s throat earlier in the evening in Margate and stole his car. Officers had been carrying out enquiries to locate him since the incident.

Police were led to the Canterbury area where the suspect was spotted parked in the vehicle. Officers approached in a police car and he is reported to have rammed the car and left the scene on foot in the direction of an industrial compound. The car was searched and officers seized a knife.

Police Dog Eli worked with his handler to search the area on foot where he sniffed out the 26-year-old man from Margate laying down in the garden of a property. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and has since been released on police bail until 10 November 2022.

Officers continue to carry out their enquiries into the incident.