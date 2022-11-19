A Kent Police dog helped track down two men following the discovery of stolen fuel in Canterbury

Stolen fuel recovered in Canterbury

.

Officers were actively patrolling the A2 on Thursday 17 November 2022, after lorry drivers have previously reported the theft of fuel in that area.

Just before midnight patrols spotted a suspicious vehicle and flagged it down. The car pulled over and two people reportedly ran from the scene. Around 25 containers of fuel were discovered inside the abandoned car and it was seized.

PD Eli picked up a scent from the car and led her handler on foot through dark woods towards Chartham for around 2 miles. He sniffed out two men who appeared to be hiding in a container in the woods near to Cockering Road.

The men, aged 29 and 31 from Canterbury, were arrested on suspicion of theft. They have since been released on police bail until Monday 28 November 2022, whilst enquiries continue