Lewis Gilbert, an inspector with the Swanley cadets, is the first of the force’s cadets to be honoured in this way and joins young people from the other uniformed forces who were selected in recognition of their duty and devotion to the community.

The 17-year-old will now assist the Lord Lieutenant of Kent, the Lady Colgrain, in her duties and will attend parades.

The Volunteer Police Cadet Scheme began in 2016, with now more than 430 young people aged 13 to 17 involved. Cadets meet weekly for two to three hours during term time and also volunteer a further three hours each month to help with a community-based project. Included in the training programme are drills, uniform care and maintenance, and sessions on the history and current set-up of the police.

Lewis has been a cadet for four years. He set up a Neighbourhood Watch scheme in his community at the age of 13, which he still runs and has used his first aid qualification to help members of the public on several occasions. He also received a Chief Officer’s Certificate of Merit for the help he provided to an elderly man after he had a fall.

Whilst attending a unit organised event, Lewis also assisted another force when he became aware of a missing person, helping to take details and broadcast them to other cadets.

Lewis was presented with his award during a ceremony in Tunbridge Wells on 13 October 2022.

Cadet Scheme Assistant Manager Anne-Marie Moore said: ‘In his time as a cadet, Lewis has consistently demonstrated extraordinary levels of commitment, service and integrity, he has never faltered in his dedication to service.

‘He has received a total of 12 good work reports, one of the highest number a cadet has ever received. He has volunteered to support countless community and charity events, assisting with student police officer training, leading cadets at drill and supporting other cadets.

‘I am delighted he has been recognised in this way, very well deserved.’

For more information about becoming a cadet, visit the website here – Cadet | Kent Police

