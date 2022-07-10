Two fire engines were dispatched to the Bennett Close flat, and crews extinguished the fire with hose reel jets. To prevent further smoke damage to the home, they also used a smoke curtain and a high-pressured fan.

Residents were not present at the time of the incident, but firefighters rescued a dog from the property and placed it in the care of a family member.

Following the fire, firefighters are reminding people to keep hobs clear of any flammable objects, such as tea towels, washing baskets, and chopping boards. Keeping cooking appliances clean also aids in the reduction of fat and grease buildup, which can easily catch fire.