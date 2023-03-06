Monday, March 6, 2023
A knife has been seized after police spotted two men acting suspiciously in Nottingham

written by uknip247
The suspects were spotted by officers on patrol in the city centre last Thursday (2 March 2023).

Both were searched by police in St Peter’s Gate and one was found to be carrying a knife.

Leo Willetts, of Byron Court, Stapleford, has been charged with possessing a knife blade in a public place.

The 18-year-old was bailed with conditions and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 23 March 2023.

Sergeant Richard Tiernan, of the Nottingham City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “Officers were patrolling the city centre in a police van when they spotted two individuals walking at pace in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

“Following a search, a knife was discovered and a man taken into custody.

“We know the horrific consequences knife crime can have and that is why we treat it with such seriousness.

“Carrying knives on our streets will not be tolerated and we will continue to use every tactic at our disposal to drive down knife crime and remove harmful weapons from our streets.”

