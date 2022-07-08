During June, the team of uniformed officers and detectives who primarily investigate burglary and robbery crimes received prison sentences totaling 12 years and nine months.

One of them was a serial offender. Michael Williams went to a house near Watling Street in Gillingham and broke in while the residents were sleeping. Before fleeing the scene, he stole computer tablets, phones, wallets, bank cards, and a handbag.

Local CCTV footage identified Williams, and inquiries revealed that he attempted to withdraw money using one of the stolen bank cards.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison on Napier Road in Gillingham.

Williams was sentenced to one year and three months in prison for violating a suspended sentence, and he will have to serve half of his sentence before being considered for release on parole.

Gavin Jarvis, of Palmer Avenue, Gravesend, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on Monday 27 June at Woolwich Crown Court.

Jarvis, who was wearing a balaclava, threatened an elderly customer while demanding money from a till at a newsagent on Livingstone Road in Gravesend.

He demanded that the cashier hand over the cash. He then threatened to harm the woman and to assault a shop employee. He then grabbed some cash from the till before fleeing the store.

CCTV searches located him at the scene.

‘These results clearly show there is no place in our county for people who seek to steal from homes or threaten victims with unlawful violence,’ said Detective Inspector Danielle Driscoll, who leads the team.

During the month of June, the Crime Squad arrested 30 people on suspicion of theft and burglary.

Among those charged were three men accused of stealing high-value vehicles in Kent, Sussex, and Essex.

Radu Rostas, 30, of Felixstowe Road, Eltham, Ionel Anghel, 31, of Bexley Lane, Dartford, and Geoni Rostas, 27, of Sheridan Road, Belvedere, have all been charged with conspiracy to steal vehicles and conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the sale of stolen cars and will appear in court later this month.

A third suspect was also charged as part of an investigation into a series of burglaries in Maidstone, Aylesford, and Dartford.

James Campbell, of Stephenson Avenue, Tilbury, Essex, was charged with nine counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

These included crimes reported in Essex as well. The 29-year-old was remanded in custody and ordered to appear in court at a later date.

These were among the 74 charges approved in June.

‘The purpose of our team is to provide the best possible service to people who have unfortunately been targeted by offenders who think nothing of stealing from others and, on occasion, using violence,’ DI Driscoll added.

‘It is very satisfying that we are continuing to achieve meaningful results, including putting together robust cases that ensure people we suspect of committing crime are remanded in custody pending further court appearances.’