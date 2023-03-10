A knifeman who stabbed a man multiple times including to his head has been locked up for 23 years

The 28-year-old victim was taken to hospital for surgery after he was viciously attacked in broad daylight by 23-year-old Miran Amir.

It happened at the junction of Sneinton Dale and Port Arthur Road, in Sneinton, shortly before 5pm on 13 July 2022.

Officers quickly attended and provided first aid after multiple reports were received from members of the public about a serious assault following an argument.

The victim was found slumped against a wall having sustained stab wounds to his head, body and shoulder. His injuries included bleeding in the brain, a collapsed lung and a laceration to the diaphragm.

Before Amir left the scene he punched one of the victim’s friends in the face.

Amir, of Colwick Road, Sneinton, was found guilty of attempted murder following a nine-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of having a bladed article and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Today (10 March 2023) he was jailed for a total of 23 years.

Anna Wolska, aged 39, of Colwick Road, Sneinton, was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the trial.

It was found she encouraged the assault and she was sentenced to five years in jail.

Detective Constable Ruth Towle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking and extreme act of violence that resulted in catastrophic injuries. The brutal nature of the attack and blows inflicted could easily have resulted in far worse consequences and had a fatal outcome for the victim.

“This assault was violent and sustained and took place in broad daylight in the heart of a tight-knit community which was full of children who had just finished their school day and members of the public using the local shops.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who came to his aid and called for an ambulance following this incident which would undoubtedly have been a very traumatic experience for them also.

“I would also like to thank the investigation team and staff from various police teams whose diligent work went towards ensuring these violent offenders were successfully brought to justice.

‘I hope this sentence sends out a clear message that violence of any kind on our streets will not be tolerated and we will bring offenders to justice.”