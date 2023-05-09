A Lancing man who admitted the manslaughter of his grandmother in Brighton has been jailed.

Pietro Addis, 20, of Ring Road, was convicted of manslaughter following the death of Susan Addis, 69, who was found dead at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton, on Thursday, 7 January 2021.

He was acquitted of murder by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 3, on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (5 May), Addis was sentenced to 15 years, with ten to be spent in custody and further five on extended licence.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic case in which a much-loved grandmother, who was widely respected in the Brighton and Hove community, has lost her life in the most terrible circumstances.

“Our thoughts remain with the Addis family and loved ones who have behaved with dignity and compassion throughout this harrowing ordeal.”