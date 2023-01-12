A large cannabis factory worth thousands on the streets has been uncovered in Belvedere

In Belvedere, a large cannabis factory worth thousands of pounds has been discovered.

On Saturday night (January 7), police officers discovered the factory and discovered that it had suffered severe damage.

According to police, the factory was in a dangerous state because the electric metre had been bypassed.

“On Saturday 7th of January officers continued their proactive campaign when they discovered a large cannabis factory in Belvedere worth thousands of pounds,” a Bexley Police spokesperson said.

“The property had sustained severe damage and was in a dangerous condition due to the electric metre being bypassed.

“Because this type of activity is a major catalyst for violent crime, we will continue to pursue these offenders.”