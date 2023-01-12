Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A large cannabis factory worth thousands on the streets has been uncovered in Belvedere
Home » Breaking » A large cannabis factory worth thousands on the streets has been uncovered in Belvedere

A large cannabis factory worth thousands on the streets has been uncovered in Belvedere

by @uknip247

In Belvedere, a large cannabis factory worth thousands of pounds has been discovered.

On Saturday night (January 7), police officers discovered the factory and discovered that it had suffered severe damage.

According to police, the factory was in a dangerous state because the electric metre had been bypassed.

“On Saturday 7th of January officers continued their proactive campaign when they discovered a large cannabis factory in Belvedere worth thousands of pounds,” a Bexley Police spokesperson said.

“The property had sustained severe damage and was in a dangerous condition due to the electric metre being bypassed.

“Because this type of activity is a major catalyst for violent crime, we will continue to pursue these offenders.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are looking for Patricia Bussey, 89, who was reported missing from...

Dog missing after being washed out to sea in Peacehaven

A man has been jailed after he robbed a man he had...

A man is due in court after being charged in connection with...

A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed without notice,...

Detectives investigating the Christmas Eve murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey have...

Police are still concerned about the welfare of missing Kevin Cunningham, 68,...

A police officer has been convicted of sexual assault following a trial...

Wet and windy conditions will prevail as we approach the weekend, owing...

Officers are looking for information to assist in the search for Ahmed...

Following a series of car fires in Camberwell, a man was arrested...

In the early hours of this morning, a woman was killed in...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"