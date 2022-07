Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

Due to the large amount of black smoke produced by the blaze, residents in the Conyer area are being asked to close their windows and doors.

A 40-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation as well as minor burns to his arm and shoulder. SECAmb paramedics have been assigned to him.

The KFRS Volunteer Response Team has been called in to assist with welfare.