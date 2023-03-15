Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A large number of drugs was recovered by police after an early morning raid

A large number of drugs was recovered by police after an early morning raid

by uknip247

Officers forced entry to a house in John Street, Worksop, at around 8.45am on Thursday, 9 March, and found around 70 cannabis plants inside.

The drugs, which were found in multiple rooms inside the property, have been taken away and an array of electrical equipment put beyond use.

Rafael Cobaj, aged 28, has been charged with producing cannabis.

Cobaj, of John Street, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 10 March and was remanded into custody.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said:

“Drug-related crime is a blight on our communities and we are working hard to disrupt this harmful and exploitative trade.

“To do this effectively we need information from members of the public so I urge anyone who is concerned about activity on their street to let us know about it.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has died after falling from a tower block in South...

Appointment of the first female Dean of Christ Church the Rev Canon...

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Member of Parliament for Gosport, has welcomed support for...

Government announces team of leading experts to boost energy efficiency

A man has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched...

A 400-year-old hotel said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among the...

Police in Sussex are urgently seeking to locate Isabelle who has been...

A man was sentenced to prison after luring his ex-girlfriend to an...

The wheels on this bus no longer go round and round!

Local violence against women offences are reduced thanks to Project Vigilant patrols...

After three people were attacked in Swanley, a man from Sidcup was...

Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit the coast of Southern Africa for a second...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More