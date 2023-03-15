A large number of drugs was recovered by police after an early morning raid

Officers forced entry to a house in John Street, Worksop, at around 8.45am on Thursday, 9 March, and found around 70 cannabis plants inside.

The drugs, which were found in multiple rooms inside the property, have been taken away and an array of electrical equipment put beyond use.

Rafael Cobaj, aged 28, has been charged with producing cannabis.

Cobaj, of John Street, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 10 March and was remanded into custody.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said:

“Drug-related crime is a blight on our communities and we are working hard to disrupt this harmful and exploitative trade.

“To do this effectively we need information from members of the public so I urge anyone who is concerned about activity on their street to let us know about it.”