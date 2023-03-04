The RNLI lifeboat from Walmer assisted officers from Kent Police Coastguard search and rescue teams from Deal and Langdon.



They were all called in after a man in his 70s with dementia was separated from his family while visiting Walmer Castle in Deal this afternoon, Saturday 4th of March 2023.

A Large Search Has Been Launched In Deal After A Man Suffering From Dementia Was Separated From His Family



For several hours, search and rescue personnel conducted a large-area search.

The lifeboat was also used to search for the missing man.

Just after 5 p.m., the good news that everyone involved in the search had been waiting for arrived: the man had been found and reunited with his family.

The 70-year-old man was unharmed.