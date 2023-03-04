Sunday, March 5, 2023
Sunday, March 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A large search has been launched in Deal after a man suffering from dementia was separated from his family

by uknip247
written by uknip247
A Large Search Has Been Launched In Deal After A Man Suffering From Dementia Was Separated From His Family

The RNLI lifeboat from Walmer assisted officers from Kent Police Coastguard search and rescue teams from Deal and Langdon.


 They were all called in after a man in his 70s with dementia was separated from his family while visiting Walmer Castle in Deal this afternoon, Saturday 4th of March 2023.

A Large Search Has Been Launched In Deal After A Man Suffering From Dementia Was Separated From His Family
A Large Search Has Been Launched In Deal After A Man Suffering From Dementia Was Separated From His Family


For several hours, search and rescue personnel conducted a large-area search.
The lifeboat was also used to search for the missing man.

A Large Search Has Been Launched In Deal After A Man Suffering From Dementia Was Separated From His Family
A Large Search Has Been Launched In Deal After A Man Suffering From Dementia Was Separated From His Family


Just after 5 p.m., the good news that everyone involved in the search had been waiting for arrived: the man had been found and reunited with his family.

A Large Search Has Been Launched In Deal After A Man Suffering From Dementia Was Separated From His Family
A Large Search Has Been Launched In Deal After A Man Suffering From Dementia Was Separated From His Family

The 70-year-old man was unharmed.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A man has been found guilty of helping...

The Met is using innovative tactics to target...

Officers have charged a second man with the...

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Greenwich have charged...

A man has been found guilty of helping...

Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Hackney are...

A police officer has been dismissed without notice...

Cops swooped in and arrested a teenager accused...

A man who repeatedly stabbed someone during a...

Five arrested for attempted murder and firearms offences...