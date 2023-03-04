A large search has been launched in Deal after a man suffering from dementia was separated from his family

369
The RNLI lifeboat from Walmer assisted officers from Kent Police Coastguard search and rescue teams from Deal and Langdon.
They were all called in after a man in his 70s with dementia was separated from his family while visiting Walmer Castle in Deal this afternoon, Saturday 4th of March 2023.
For several hours, search and rescue personnel conducted a large-area search.
The lifeboat was also used to search for the missing man.
Just after 5 p.m., the good news that everyone involved in the search had been waiting for arrived: the man had been found and reunited with his family.
The 70-year-old man was unharmed.