Priti Patel’s contentious policy will go into effect tomorrow, despite charities and top figures branding it ‘absolutely chilling’ and ‘cruel.’

However, it will have fewer people on board than was originally planned after lawyers fought for individual clients on human rights and modern slavery grounds.

Care4Calais, a refugee support charity, said earlier that 21 tickets had been cancelled, but that 10 people were still expected to be forced to leave the UK.

The decision follows the High Court’s previous decision that the government’s policies were in the “public interest.”