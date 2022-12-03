A leading expert believes that less mixing between children as a result of the pandemic may have resulted in a drop in immunity to infections such as Strep A

Six children have died in the United Kingdom after contracting the bacterial infection, and there have been more cases than usual this year.

Most Strep A cases are mild, causing scarlet fever with symptoms such as a sore throat and a rash that can be treated with antibiotics.

However, bacteria can enter the bloodstream or other parts of the body and become “invasive” and potentially fatal.

Dr. Simon Clarke of the University of Reading, a microbiologist, said he was unaware of any evidence of a new strain but speculated that the COVID pandemic may have contributed to an increase in cases.

“It occurs to me that, as we are seeing with flu right now, a lack of mixing in children may have resulted in a drop in population-wide immunity, which could increase transmission, particularly in school-age children,” Dr Clarke said.

He believes “further cases over the coming weeks and months” are likely despite the fact that the cases do not appear to be linked and are not clustered around any one area.

Dr. Clarkes’ warning comes after six children, including five under the age of ten, died in England and one in Wales since September.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, “scarlet fever cases continue to be higher than we would typically see at this time of year.”

They reported 851 cases in the most recent week available, compared to an average of 186 in the previous years.

The UKHSA stated that investigations are underway in response to reports of an increase in lower respiratory tract Group A Strep infections in children in recent weeks, which have resulted in severe illness.