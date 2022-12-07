A leading mobile phone retailer is offering free insurance worth up to £100 with every purchase for Christmas

All expertly refurbished Apple iPhone and Samsung phones bought from facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2FUR.co.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2ZrUOCjRnXviTlMnaw0VFCfMCSp0_95K8JlwGBgmoGTl9_fzXu1hfa9H8&h=AT0kr-_9Ketx33uYLyCoD0yhbhuSXN1pxf4ki2DzKOBLuxheCLGwfRV-Z_zp_Ua4LFcqiA7Z2qc7M8giayIB7ZJ5EkPa2LzJcj4n6FhLOorv1LeU0GZx-9A0EV2kzo_CzTKGm94J9ATjdCwj1Y28H78&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0MSTtEQoxHXG_rOJZb7fE-zsP_VsoJ_SDiFnQxAbPcJROHJeriD861_c3AhlJhBS7Q7lYLCG3Ifpgos05vaMwOEnq7R3P44z_v4Jutrg5nl8MosDojkZoJPKU2WqEKkdhFuYteGDa_EktRqLLHqLu0mjnu8O72MqfROntxcxoV-zdwzFCqA6i7acU9ZaYk0Yr3qX0vRhT5" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">UR.co.uk to December 31, automatically come with a free insurance policy covering phone theft, accidental loss, accidental damage, mechanical breakdown and unlimited overseas cover.
And the policy also adds £150 worth of security for accessories such as Apple AirPods earphones.
Barry Poke, CEO at UR, said: “Britain is enduring a major cost of living crisis this Christmas. But less than half of all mobile phone owners have an insurance policy. As a result, users are spending £813m of their hard-earned cash a year on repairs and that figure is expected to rise by almost 8% next year. (Source: IBISWorld ‘Mobile Phone Repair In The UK’ July 2022 report).
The Crewe, Cheshire-based company's website UR.co.uk offers phones with three cosmetic grades – 'premium', 'excellent' and 'good' – already saving consumers hundreds of pounds when compared to buying new.
Buyers also receive a free compostable eco case, a 20W plug and charging cable, a glass screen protector and a cleaning cloth, worth a total £45, with every purchase.
Regardless of the age, grade or price of any phone bought from ur.co.uk, free insurance is automatically added to an order at checkout. After the handset is delivered, customers are emailed a welcome pack containing details of the cover provided, plus information about what to do in the event of a claim.
UR is an industry-leading expert in the phone and tablet refurbishment market. Founded in 2010, people can buy refurbished Apple iPhones and tablets and Samsung phones from its consumer website ur.co.uk, or trade in their used devices.
The company is on a mission to change consumer mobile phone buying habits and encourages people to adopt their ‘Love it. Use it. Return It.’ ethos. UR is passionate about reducing e-waste by boosting the lifespan of devices already in circulation, rather than adding to them.
When customers buy a phone from UR, the company plants one tree with their partner Ecologi. When customers return that same phone after its use, UR plant five more trees.
Every phone sold comes with eco-friendly compostable cases made from natural wheat straw. Customers are encouraged to retain the packaging with every phone and re-use it when they trade it in.
Over 250,000 of its refurbished devices are currently in circulation. Each phone is subjected to a 90-point check during the robust refurbishment stage, which is carried out by expert in-house engineers.