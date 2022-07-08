A hot weather warning has been issued, prompting public health experts to advise vulnerable residents on how to stay safe and healthy.

A Met Office forecast of a 90% chance of severe heat or heatwave in Southeast England, including Kent, from Monday (11 July) to Friday (13 July) triggered the level three alert (15 July). Daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius during these days.

High temperatures can be especially dangerous for vulnerable residents, such as the elderly, the very young, and those suffering from chronic or severe illness. Because the majority of heat-related deaths occur within the first two days, it is critical to ensure that people are prepared – and that swift action can be taken to reduce the harm caused by a potential heatwave.

Health professionals are urging people to check on friends, relatives, and neighbours who may be unable to care for themselves. Keep cool, stay hydrated, and be prepared, for example, by staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day, drinking cold drinks on a regular basis, such as water, and avoiding tea, coffee, and alcohol.

Dr Anjan Ghosh, KCC Director of Public Health, stated, “It’s the same common sense messaging as every summer, but it’s critical that people think carefully about what they need to do to protect themselves, their families, and especially especially vulnerable people from heat.”

“The summer heat can pose real health risks for some people, such as the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, and those with young children.” So, if possible, use this time to check in on family members, friends, and neighbours who may require additional assistance.”

In hot weather, key advice includes:

Keep an eye out for others, especially the elderly, young children and babies, and those with underlying medical conditions.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

Never leave anyone, especially infants, small children, or animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Keep out of the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you must go out in the heat, take a walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, and wear a hat. Avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Close curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler, and keep in mind that it may be cooler outside than inside.

If you want to cool off in the water, use caution and follow local safety precautions.

Dress in light, loose-fitting cotton.

If you’re travelling, bring water and keep an eye out for weather forecasts and traffic updates.

Plan ahead of time to ensure you have enough supplies, such as water, food, and medications.

People are advised not to visit A&E or dial 999 unless it is an emergency. If they are unsure, they should call NHS111 or go to the NHS’ dedicated website, www.stopthinkchoose.co.uk, which lists local services such as pharmacies and urgent treatment centres.