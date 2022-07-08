Some people, such as older adults, young children, and those with long-term conditions, are more vulnerable to serious harm; therefore, we must all take precautions to stay safe and protect the health of our family and friends.

Please check in on neighbours, family, and friends to ensure they are prepared, and follow these simple safety precautions:

Consume plenty of water.

Avoid the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bathe or shower in cool water.

If you must go out, take a walk in the shade and wear sunscreen.

Keep your cool by following the NHS’s top tips.