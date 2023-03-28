A light-fingered thief was arrested, charged and jailed all within 48 hours after a Police Dog tracked him for a mile and found him hiding in a bush

Mark Cranston is starting a custodial term after burgling the Co-op on Netherton Lane in Bedlington on Saturday evening (March 25).

Cranston, 25, smashed his way into the store alongside a second male before stealing alcohol and meat.

The pair then made off from the scene, Cranston on foot and the other offender on a bike.

Within minutes, officers had been deployed to the scene and scoured the area – and before long they had Cranston in their sights as he attempted to make off on foot towards a wooded area.

But sadly for him, Police Dog Ace was on hand with handler Sergeant Adam Fegan – and the three-year-old Dutch Herder picked up a scent which he tracked for one mile through the woods and over a fence into a nearby housing estate.

Sure enough, there they found Cranston hiding in a bush and the burglar was duly detained. Officers were also able to retrieve all the stolen items that the offenders discarded as the net tightened around them.

Cranston, of no fixed abode, was later charged with a burglary which he admitted when appearing before magistrates in Bedlington yesterday (Monday). He was subsequently jailed for 24 weeks.

Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a fantastic outcome with a burglar arrested, charged and jailed all within 48 hours.

“It was a real team effort by all officers involved as well as our partners across the criminal justice system. It’s fantastic to see swift and effective justice being served against a brazen thief who was desperate to get away with his crime.

“Not only were we able to retrieve the stolen items, but this case once again highlighted the outstanding contribution that our Dog Section make in the detection and prevention of crime.

“Police Dog Ace was able to track Cranston’s movements for over a mile, leading his handler and officers away from the scene and to his rather uncomfortable hiding place in a bush. I’m sure Ace earned a few extra treats following his shift.

“We will continue to tackle burglars hard and do everything we can to put them before the courts. I’d like to thank the public and our businesses for their ongoing support and cooperation.”