At 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, the plane crashed at Jackrells Farm Airfield, south of Horsham (6 October).

The extent of the pilot’s and passengers’ injuries is unknown at this time.

At 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to reports of a plane hitting trees and crashing in an area near Reeds Lane (6 October).

Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service, and West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews are all on the scene.

Horsham and Crawley fire engines, an off-road vehicle, and heavy rescue equipment are being used.

The fire service is asking the public to avoid the area so that emergency services can work safely.

More to follow