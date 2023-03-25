Although a light-hearted gesture, Tilly who is very much loved by her family takes over her local area grabbing the hearts of all the local community and those who meet her.

Her owner Caroline has even picked Tilly up from the vets after she climbed into a lady car for a lift.

A Local Celebrity Bengal Cat Who Rules The Streets (And Treats) In Gosport Has Been Given The Top Status “Police Cat”.

Tilly even has her own Facebook Page “Tilly’s Gosport Adventures” (Link at the bottom), Tilly is often seen and documented accompanying many people on their journeys around the area and visiting a whole host of local businesses… oh and the local police station in Gosport.

This beautiful kitty has a whole lot of love to give and there is not many shops she doesn’t check out, from Argos to Lloyds and Natwest bank, Specsavers to Poundstretcher and the Discovery Centre or maybe a bit of wind down at the local Museum and Art Gallery or Library, the list goes on….

If you see her about on your travels, don’t forget to say hello and share your pictures on her dedicated page, please remember she does have a loving home.