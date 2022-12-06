A long established Exmouth family business, MPS Glass & Window Centre Ltd., has been awarded a special certificate of thanks from RNLI Chief Executive, Mark Dowie

In August 2022, an 8 x 4ft window at Exmouth Lifeboat Station was damaged and needed urgent replacement. The MPS Glass & Window Centre in Pound Lane, Exmouth was asked to complete the work. This involved visiting the site during the night, assessing the damage, manufacturing and fitting the shaped window – all of which was successfully completed by the MPS team in less than 48 hours, with the company then treating the significant costs of the work as a donation to Exmouth RNLI.

As a result, the company has been awarded a special certificate of recognition by the RNLI Chief Executive, Mark Dowie, on behalf of the Council of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, for donating ‘their services to assess, manufacture and fit a replacement window within 48 hours.

Malcolm Sansom, Managing Director of MPS Windows who received the Certificate at Exmouth Lifeboat Station today with his wife, Kirsty, said “We are very appreciative of this special award that will take pride of place in our offices. We are a family company that has been in Exmouth for 31 years. As a keen water user in Exmouth myself I am only too aware of the important work the local RNLI volunteers do in ensuring the safety of people in difficulty in the water and we were very happy to show our support of the great work they do.”

Des White, Chair of the Exmouth RNLI Fundraising Team, said, “We were extremely impressed by the speed and quality of the repairs completed so quickly by MPS Windows and for waiving their costs for this work as a donation to our charity. I am delighted that our Chief Executive and the RNLI Council have given special and very well-deserved recognition to MPS Windows for their generous contribution.”