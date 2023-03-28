Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A lorry driver has been jailed following a collision near Mereworth which left two women suffering life changing injuries

Sergejs Mikulovs was convicted of dangerous driving offences after his vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a car heading in the opposite direction.

The collision happened at around 6.40pm on 12 July 2021, as Mikulovs was driving the articulated lorry along Seven Mile Lane and heading towards a depot in Paddock Wood. He lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a bend near the junction with Willow Wents. The lorry entered the wrong side of the road and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa, causing the car to catch fire and forcing it onto a grass verge.

A woman and her adult daughter had both been inside the Corsa. They were treated at the scene before being taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. A police investigation established that when Mikulovs lost control of the lorry it had reached a speed of almost 60mph, on a stretch of road which had a maximum legal limit of 50mph.

Aged 42, of Fulmar Road, Strood, Mikulovs was charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty and on Friday 24 March 2023 was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court to 22 months imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for almost three years and will have to take an extended test.

PC Chris Oliver-Jones of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘As this case shows a lapse in concentration can have devastating consequences. Sergejs Mikulovs was simply going too fast to safely negotiate a stretch of road he had travelled several times and knew very well. It must always be the responsibility of the driver to take account of circumstances and conditions every time they get behind the wheel.

‘The driver of the Corsa stood almost no chance in getting out of the way and two people have now sadly been left suffering some appalling injuries which will have a profound impact on the rest of their lives. One of the victims will require lifelong ongoing care.’  

