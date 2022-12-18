A lorry driver who admitted causing the death of a loving mother from #oldbury has been jailed

Robert Ward was changing lanes at Junction 10 of the M6 on 27 July, 2020 when he collided with Victoria Kavanagh’s Citroen C1.

Ward, 56, failed to give himself sufficient view to move safely across lanes and Ms Kavanagh, 41, suffered critical injuries , later being pronounced dead at the scene.

He initially denied being responsible for Ms Kavanagh’s death, but changed his plea to guilty to causing death by careless driving.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on 16 December, Ward, of Croft Street, Willenhall, was jailed for 34 weeks as well as being banned from driving for 16 months and one week to start upon release.

At the time, Ms Kavanagh’s family paid tribute to her, saying: “ Victoria was a loving mother and daughter and a friend to everyone she met.

“She graduated 18 months ago in children ’s nursing and got her dream job shortly after working with safeguarding children

“She had just been accepted to study for her Masters in Public Health and had so much to look forward to.

“She will leave behind a massive hole in our lives and will be forever missed.”