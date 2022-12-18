Sunday, December 18, 2022
Sunday, December 18, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Lorry Driver Who Admitted Causing The Death Of A Loving Mother From #oldbury Has Been Jailed
Home BREAKING A lorry driver who admitted causing the death of a loving mother from #oldbury has been jailed

A lorry driver who admitted causing the death of a loving mother from #oldbury has been jailed

by @uknip247
Robert Ward was changing lanes at Junction 10 of the M6 on 27 July, 2020 when he collided with Victoria Kavanagh’s Citroen C1.
Ward, 56, failed to give himself sufficient view to move safely across lanes and Ms Kavanagh, 41, suffered critical injuries, later being pronounced dead at the scene.
He initially denied being responsible for Ms Kavanagh’s death, but changed his plea to guilty to causing death by careless driving.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court on 16 December, Ward, of Croft Street, facebook.com/hashtag/willenhall?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWk_j4kWmLlkQsFzrPPh1ZWDRb37LVg5YzEdl5coU2A46Q8LwZ-xEQ_AP4q0kDABFbI1IIZ9L3xT9Ou652EN20262fjNmZuJZD_pjiAcZLfVEMZ_EnzDyQUluA5NqlAq7XHDgTrvec7Esc6HA29sP57ZbZ7DGmyTiI8cV7dEVobMHbYS4pPahmbHCaK2sBZfu9Bja7ov7px68fxAfjC413o&__tn__=*NK-y-R">#willenhall, was jailed for 34 weeks as well as being banned from driving for 16 months and one week to start upon release.
At the time, Ms Kavanagh’s family paid tribute to her, saying: “Victoria was a loving mother and daughter and a friend to everyone she met.
“She graduated 18 months ago in children’s nursing and got her dream job shortly after working with safeguarding children.
“She had just been accepted to study for her Masters in Public Health and had so much to look forward to.
“She will leave behind a massive hole in our lives and will be forever missed.”
Speaking after Ward’s sentencing, DC Damian Gibson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Ms Kavanagh’s family have shown a great degree of patience and dignity having to wait for this case to come to its conclusion. “

RELATED ARTICLES

Have you seen missing Nathan Dryden?

Have you seen Martin, 16, who has been reported missing from Worthing?

Detectives investigating a murder in Hackney have charged a man

A further three men have been jailed for offences committed during a...

A child’s body has been found during searches of a garden in...

Two men, aged 42 and 39, were found with stab injuries near...

Officers investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Ross Bunney from Warsash have discovered...

The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find...

Only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice,...

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been sent to tackle...

Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Shaftesbury are appealing for...

A teenager has been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"