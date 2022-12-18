A lorry driver who admitted causing the death of a loving mother from #oldbury has been jailed

He initially denied being responsible for Ms Kavanagh’s death, but changed his plea to guilty to causing death by careless driving.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court on 16 December, Ward, of Croft Street, facebook.com/hashtag/willenhall?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWk_j4kWmLlkQsFzrPPh1ZWDRb37LVg5YzEdl5coU2A46Q8LwZ-xEQ_AP4q0kDABFbI1IIZ9L3xT9Ou652EN20262fjNmZuJZD_pjiAcZLfVEMZ_EnzDyQUluA5NqlAq7XHDgTrvec7Esc6HA29sP57ZbZ7DGmyTiI8cV7dEVobMHbYS4pPahmbHCaK2sBZfu9Bja7ov7px68fxAfjC413o&__tn__=*NK-y-R">#willenhall, was jailed for 34 weeks as well as being banned from driving for 16 months and one week to start upon release.
At the time, Ms Kavanagh’s family paid tribute to her, saying: “Victoria was a loving mother and daughter and a friend to everyone she met.
“She had just been accepted to study for her Masters in Public Health and had so much to look forward to.
“She will leave behind a massive hole in our lives and will be forever missed.”
Speaking after Ward’s sentencing, DC Damian Gibson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Ms Kavanagh’s family have shown a great degree of patience and dignity having to wait for this case to come to its conclusion. “