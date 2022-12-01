A lorry fire on the M25 in Surrey has caused significant delays

It happened just after 4 a.m. in Surrey between junctions eight and nine, closing both carriageways up to junction 10.

The clockwise carriageway reopened at 06:10,am but the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 8 and 10, Cobham to Reigate, remains closed.

By 07:30, the queues into Surrey had grown to eight miles , and traffic was diverted via the A3, A240, and A217.

National Highways expects the issues to be “prolonged” throughout the morning.

In Kent, there are also six-mile delays on the clockwise carriageway after a vehicle broke down on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing.