A loving husband whose wife and two young daughters were killed in a fire says he will “deeply miss” his family

Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, has paid tribute to his wife Fatoumatta Hydara and their two young daughters after they died in hospital following a blaze at their home.

Three-year-old Fatimah Drammeh and her little sister Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre but nothing could be done to save them.

Their mother Fatoumatta, aged 28, was placed on a life support machine but died yesterday morning – two days after the fire at their flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton.

A joint fire and police investigation found the blaze was started deliberately and a triple murder inquiry is continuing, with detectives continuing to question a 31-year-old man from Clifton.

Paying tribute to his wife and children, Mr Drammeh – who flew back from America following the devastating fire in the early hours of Sunday – said: “It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

“Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly. It is therefore inconceivable to think who might have committed this cruel crime against my family.

“We thank the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire, the Gambian community, the local neighbours and all those well-wishers for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“I and my in-laws are left without any daughters, grandchildren and nieces. I will deeply miss my family.”

A large team of highly-skilled detectives are continuing to work around the clock to understand the full circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far to aid our ongoing investigation.

“This is very much an active investigation though, so I’d ask anyone who has any footage from the surrounding area they haven’t sent to us yet or has any information that could assist our inquiries, to please get in touch.

“No words can describe the pain the family of the victims are all feeling right now and we are doing everything possible to get them the justice they deserve.

“Every piece of evidence we can gather will get us closer to achieving that goal – so please get in touch with us if you know anything or were in or around Fairisle Close between between 12am and 4.30am on Sunday morning.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to submit it here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

If you would prefer to speak to us, please call 101 and ask for Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 110 of 20 November 2022.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.