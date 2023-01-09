A major emergency declared involving a flight coming into Heathrow airport after crew member is taken ill

A full emergency has been declared involving a British Airways flight from Aberdeen this morning.

Flight G-EUYW A320 declared a flight emergency just after 11.20 am while en route to Heathrow. Following the urgent request to London air traffic control priory was given to the light to carry out an urgent landing back into Heathrow.

Paramedics Heathrow Fire services and the London Fire Brigade have all been scrambled to the incident is understood to involve an incapacitated crew member onboard the flight.

An airport operation vehicle from “HAL” Checker 1 has just carried out a follow of the flight that is being shadowed by emergency services after safely landing on the runway just after 12 midday.

Emergency services have been seen to board the aircraft.

Brisths Airways have been approached for comment

More to follow