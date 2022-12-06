A major incident has been declared following a massive fire that broke out at several derelict factories in Wolverhampton. Explosions were reportedly heard after a massive fire broke out Monday evening

More than 150 firefighters and 20 fire engines are battling a fire at a property in Lower Horseley Fields. On Monday, December 5, residents reported hearing ‘loud bangs,’ with one resident comparing the noise to ‘explosions.’

A massive fire has broken out at multiple factory units in Wolverhampton, prompting the declaration of a major incident as people are evacuated to nearby leisure centres.

Due to the smoke, nearby trains and roads have been halted, and residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

People are being evacuated due to the amount of smoke in the area, according to West Midlands Fire Service.

“Efforts to combat the fire continue, as crews work to create a fire break to prevent any further spread,” it said at 12.06 a.m.

“An evacuation area for local residents is being developed due to the amount of smoke.” Residents are being evacuated to two nearby leisure centres with the assistance of Wolverhampton Council.”

On Monday night, more than 150 firefighters and 20 fire engines were battling a blaze that was initially reported to be in a derelict factory in Lower Horseley Fields.

According to National Rail, “disruption through Wolverhampton is expected until the end of service.”

West Midlands Fire Service provided an update at 11.10 p.m., saying, “We can confirm that this fire involves multiple factory units, measuring a total of approximately 200m x 200m.”

“All nearby trains have come to a halt.”

“Our crews are attacking the fire from multiple angles, and we have over 100 firefighters on the scene.” Water is being pumped from a nearby canal by our High Volume Pumping Unit (HVP).

“A thermal imaging drone has been deployed to provide us with an aerial view of the incident, which will aid in operational decisions.”

“Just after 9pm on 5th December 2022, we were called to a large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton,” said an earlier statement. The entire factory, which measures approximately 15m x 30m, is on fire.

“At first, four fire engines responded. Due to the size of the fire, our response was quickly expanded, and we now have more than 20 of our appliances on the scene. As our crews continue to battle the fire, two hydraulic platforms are also being used.

“We declared this a major incident shortly after 10 p.m. due to the size of the incident and its proximity to the nearby railway line and houses.” Please keep your windows and doors closed if you live nearby.