Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A major London hospital has declared an internal major incident amid high levels of patients and being full

A major London hospital has declared an internal major incident amid high levels of patients and being full

by uknip247
A Major London Hospital Has Declared An Internal Major Incident Amid High Levels Of Patients And Being Full

A major London hospital has declared an internal major incident due to excessive patient volumes and overcrowding.

The event at the Royal London facility was labelled a major internal incident this morning due to a large number of patients needing a bed, some of whom had been waiting for more than 12 hours, and the facility is full.

In an email to staff, sent at around 9.30 am hospital administrators requested clinicians to assess all inpatients for patients who could be safely discharged to create room. They also stated that social care services (provided by the North London Commissioning Group, or ‘NCL’) are excessively busy, putting the situation at risk of “deterioration.”

It stated that Resus was full with 30 patients in ITU and 30 unplaced DTa’s

CONSULTANT ONLY DECISION TO ADMIT FROM OUTPATIENTS. FULL CAPACITY PROTOCOL AND BOARDING IN USE. 

“A senior decision maker must re-evaluate all patients and update the expected discharge date and plan in epic.” Please do everything necessary to ensure that patients are medically fit or discharged as safely and swiftly as feasible.”

It comes as hospitals are under increasing strain as a result of delayed discharges, in which patients are unable to leave their beds due to a lack of facilities or community support. This has a significant knock-on impact, resulting in a shortage of hospital beds, higher wait times in A&E, and delays for ambulances waiting to transfer patients.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman died at the age of 78

Half of the ground floor and part of the first floor was destroyed by fire

UK takes over leadership of International Charter Space and Major Disasters

Young people at risk of disease as concerning numbers miss out on life-saving vaccines

The A27 is closed westbound between the A2030 (Farlington) and the M27 J12 due to a collision

25 years and still missing. What happened to Carmel Fenech?

The tragic news of Emmerdale actor Dale Meeks’ passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry

Just Stop Oil: “We won’t stop until our genocidal government ends new oil and gas”

Police officers make a shocking discovery when they stopped a car

A puppy that was taken from a girl while she was swinging in her garden has been found, according to authorities

The Proclaimers have been a popular Scottish band for over three decades, producing hits that have resonated with audiences around the world

The quick-thinking actions of an ambulance crew saved the life of an expecting mum, who lost more than two litres of blood when she...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.