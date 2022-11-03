A major police operation dedicated to combatting rural crime, including fuel theft, has notched up its latest success on the roads

Members of the Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team swiftly arrested
a man after stopping a van on the A1 northbound slip road at Blyth at
around 9.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 1 November 2022).
A large amount of empty fuel cannisters were found in the back of the van.
Other items seized from the vehicle included a large quantity of cash,
gloves and mobile phones.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal fuel and
going equipped for theft.
It’s the latest example of the effectiveness of Operation Magna – a
proactive ongoing crime-fighting initiative launched in 2019 in response to
a number of fuel thefts from along the A1 corridor. These incidents are
often also associated with damage to nearby land as suspects trespass on
the land.
Earlier in the evening officers stopped another car involved in suspicious
behaviour near to lorries parked in a layby in Carlton-on-Trent. No
offences were identified but the occupants were given appropriate advice by
officers.
District Commander for Bassetlaw, Inspector Hayley Crawford, said: “We have
seen an increase in fuel thefts on the A1 corridor and through Operation
Magna we are continuing to show that we are working relentlessly to combat
the issue and catch those involved in this sort of criminality.
“Hopefully our ongoing enforcement activity will act as a deterrent to
others who aim to profit from other people’s misery and sends a clear
message that we will be ready for them. We will catch them and they will be
robustly dealt with.
“We recognise the significant impact that fuel theft and other types of
rural crime can have on businesses, landowners and communities and that’s
why we treat these kind of reports so seriously.
“With fuel prices rising, tackling this type of rural crime has become even
more important, so we will continue to work tirelessly as a force to detect
and prevent incidents of fuel theft from happening across Nottinghamshire
and ensure criminals attempting to cash in from rural crime are brought to
justice.”
Anyone with information or intelligence about fuel thefts in
Nottinghamshire is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.
