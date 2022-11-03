A major police operation dedicated to combatting rural crime, including fuel theft, has notched up its latest success on the roads

Members of the Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team swiftly arrested

a man after stopping a van on the A1 northbound slip road at Blyth at

around 9.40pm yesterday (Tuesday 1 November 2022).

A large amount of empty fuel cannisters were found in the back of the van.

Other items seized from the vehicle included a large quantity of cash,

gloves and mobile phones.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal fuel and

going equipped for theft.

It’s the latest example of the effectiveness of Operation Magna – a

proactive ongoing crime-fighting initiative launched in 2019 in response to

a number of fuel thefts from along the A1 corridor. These incidents are

often also associated with damage to nearby land as suspects trespass on

the land.

Earlier in the evening officers stopped another car involved in suspicious

behaviour near to lorries parked in a layby in Carlton-on-Trent. No

offences were identified but the occupants were given appropriate advice by

officers.

District Commander for Bassetlaw, Inspector Hayley Crawford, said: “We have

seen an increase in fuel thefts on the A1 corridor and through Operation

Magna we are continuing to show that we are working relentlessly to combat

the issue and catch those involved in this sort of criminality.

“Hopefully our ongoing enforcement activity will act as a deterrent to

others who aim to profit from other people’s misery and sends a clear

message that we will be ready for them. We will catch them and they will be

robustly dealt with.

“We recognise the significant impact that fuel theft and other types of

rural crime can have on businesses, landowners and communities and that’s

why we treat these kind of reports so seriously.

“With fuel prices rising, tackling this type of rural crime has become even

more important, so we will continue to work tirelessly as a force to detect

and prevent incidents of fuel theft from happening across Nottinghamshire

and ensure criminals attempting to cash in from rural crime are brought to

justice.”

Anyone with information or intelligence about fuel thefts in

Nottinghamshire is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.