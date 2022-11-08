A major policing operation to prevent the planned obstruction of major roads around the capital has resulted in further arrests

On Sunday, acting on intelligence that activists intended to disrupt major motorway networks and other key roads, Met officers made three arrests.

Further proactive arrests followed on Monday, with a total of eight people arrested by the Met and neighbouring forces.

Officers were also deployed in key locations around the road network from early in the morning, allowing them to respond quickly to any incidents and get roads reopened with minimal delay, reducing the significant disruption caused to motorists.

Met officers arrested one person for highway obstruction after they climbed onto a motorway gantry. Neighbouring forces arrested a further 14 people for engaging in similar activity.

Nine people were arrested for highway obstruction on Saturday, bringing the total arrested in the past three days to 35.

Officers will now work with the Crown Prosecution Service to put those arrested before the courts.

The Met has launched a significant proactive policing operation to identify and arrest people we have strong reason to believe are intent on causing reckless and serious disruption to the public.

We have worked with surrounding forces and the National Police Coordination Centre (NPoCC) to ensure that there is a joined up response to this clear threat.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “Acting on intelligence, this operation is fast-moving and will continue this evening and overnight with multiple arrest enquiries underway. So far this evening we have made three arrests linked to this activity.

“This is an evolving situation and we suspect the intent of these individuals is disproportionate to any legitimate right to protest and clearly crosses the line into unlawful activity.

“Our investigation has strong reason to suspect the Just Stop Oil group intend to disrupt major motorway road networks which would risk serious harm to the public, with reckless action to obstruct the public on a large scale.

“All those arrested are suspected of engaging in conspiracy to cause public nuisance contrary to Section 78 Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

“There remains a possibility outstanding suspects are still intent on causing unlawful disruption to the public. The Met has mobilised specialist teams and drawn police officers from across the capital to respond.

“We are calling on the public to assist us. Remain vigilant – if you see something suspicious or witness an attempt to cause disruption call 999 immediately.

“Operations like these come at a cost. Since the start of October we have used more than 10,000 officer shifts to police Just Stop Oil protests. These are officers who would otherwise be dealing with issues that matter to local communities, such as knife crime, safeguarding and responding to burglaries.

“We are determined to bring to justice all of those who conspire to cause significant and unreasonable disruption to London, or cause damage to buildings, property or valuables. It’s what the public expects, and we’ll work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and Courts to make sure this happens.”