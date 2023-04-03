Monday, April 3, 2023
  • MOD and OVA jointly launch a review into a range of welfare services, including those under the banner of Veterans UK.
  • The review will examine the effectiveness and efficiency of welfare services and make recommendations for improvement.
  • Review commissioned following multiple changes and advances in veterans’ care over the last decade.

A major review into the veteran welfare services for veterans has been announced today by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Ministry of Defence

The review will focus on examining the effectiveness and efficiency of the range of welfare services for veterans and identify any duplication, or gaps in support.

With the creation of the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the developments and changes that have been brought about in veterans’ care in the last ten years, it’s important that we examine the current support systems in place to make sure there is clarity in the scope and capacity of current services.

Support which is being looked at includes services such as the Veterans Welfare Service, which comes under the banner of Veterans UK. It provides one-to-one support to veterans and their families through a network of welfare managers across the UK. The Defence Transition Service, which supports military personnel as they move into civilian life, is also part of the review.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer said:

We recognise that supporting veterans to access appropriate support is critical to this government’s success in making the UK the best country in the world to be a veteran.

This review will enable us to better align the workings of a range of support services, with the needs of the veterans community, and enhance the quality of the services veterans are offered.

Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families Dr Andrew Murrison said:

We are eternally grateful for the service of all our veterans it’s only right that we provide them with the support they deserve. This is why I and the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs have called for a review into the welfare provisions for veterans.

This is in no way a reflection of the efforts of every one of our fantastic teams, who are working so hard to provide enduring support, but part of our ongoing commitment to improving our offer for our serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Other services which are part of the review include:

  • Integrated Personal Commissioning for Veterans
  • The Northern Ireland Veterans Support Office
  • The Veterans’ Gateway
  • The Veterans Advisory Pensions Committees
  • Ilford Park Polish Home

The work will complement the Quinquennial Review of the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme, which is already underway.

The joint OVA and MOD review will be conducted by an independent civil servant, who will be supported by a joint secretariat from the MOD and Cabinet Office. The review will focus on examining each organisation’s performance and practices, identifying areas for improvement and enhancing efficiency.

Engaging extensively with stakeholders, including other government departments, the charity sector and independent veterans advisors will be an important part of the work.

The review is expected to take three months, and will report back to the Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families, and Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, with recommendations for the future role of welfare support and provision of services. Following the completion of the review, MOD and OVA will develop an action plan to address the findings and recommendations, with a focus on implementing meaningful change that will enhance service effectiveness and delivery.

